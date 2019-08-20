Services for Ronald G. Wright, 80, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences can be made at www.harrodbrothers.com. He died Saturday.

