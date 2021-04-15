Ronald Garvey

Ronald Lee Garvey, age 77, of Lawrenceburg, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on April 14, 2021, while surrounded by his family.
Ron was born March 9, 1944, in Gallatin County, to the late Kline and Beatrice Cook Garvey and was preceded in death by his son, Ronald "Eric" Garvey.
He married the love of his life, Diana Kay Thomas Garvey on December 17th, 1963. Together they farmed for many years, raising 50 acres of tobacco.
Ron retired from Delta as a ticket agent after 34 years of service. Upon his retirement, they moved to Lawrenceburg to be closer to family and he went on to own and operate Garvey Lawn Care for 20 years.
He cherished a close walk with the Lord and was a former deacon and Sunday school teacher at his church, Sand Spring Baptist Church.
Ronald is survived by his wife, Diana Garvey; his daughter, Robin Renee (Bill) Howard; grandchildren, Kayla (Dustin) Ford, Kourtney Howard, Mary K. Garvey, and Ben Garvey; His great-grandchildren, Zeke, Noa Rose, and Everleigh Grace Ford; his siblings, Janet Garvey, Donald (Peggy) Garvey, Deidra (Ed) Deitz, and Mike (Kay) Garvey; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Serving as pallbearers will be Donnie Garvey, Mike Garvey, Steven Garvey, Ben Garvey, Paul Cook, Dustin Ford, and Bill Howard.
McDonald & New Funeral Homes are in charge of arrangements. Family will receive friends on Saturday, April 17, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. for a pass-thru visitation. Masks and social distancing are required. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. with Bro. Mike Hamrick presiding. Burial will be in the Owenton Cemetery and memorial contributions may be made to Sand Spring Baptist Church, Bluegrass Care Navigators Hospice, or Gideons.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.