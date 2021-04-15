Ronald Garvey

Ronald Lee Garvey, age 77, of Lawrenceburg, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on April 14, 2021, while surrounded by his family.

Ron was born March 9, 1944, in Gallatin County, to the late Kline and Beatrice Cook Garvey and was preceded in death by his son, Ronald "Eric" Garvey.

He married the love of his life, Diana Kay Thomas Garvey on December 17th, 1963. Together they farmed for many years, raising 50 acres of tobacco. 

Ron retired from Delta as a ticket agent after 34 years of service. Upon his retirement, they moved to Lawrenceburg to be closer to family and he went on to own and operate Garvey Lawn Care for 20 years.

He cherished a close walk with the Lord and was a former deacon and Sunday school teacher at his church, Sand Spring Baptist Church. 

Ronald is survived by his wife, Diana Garvey; his daughter, Robin Renee (Bill) Howard; grandchildren, Kayla (Dustin) Ford, Kourtney Howard, Mary K. Garvey, and Ben Garvey; His great-grandchildren, Zeke, Noa Rose, and Everleigh Grace Ford; his siblings, Janet Garvey, Donald (Peggy) Garvey, Deidra (Ed) Deitz, and Mike (Kay) Garvey; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Serving as pallbearers will be Donnie Garvey, Mike Garvey, Steven Garvey, Ben Garvey, Paul Cook, Dustin Ford, and Bill Howard.

McDonald & New Funeral Homes are in charge of arrangements. Family will receive friends on Saturday, April 17, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. for a pass-thru visitation. Masks and social distancing are required. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. with Bro. Mike Hamrick presiding. Burial will be in the Owenton Cemetery and memorial contributions may be made to Sand Spring Baptist Church, Bluegrass Care Navigators Hospice, or Gideons. 

