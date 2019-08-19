Ronald Glenn Wright, age 80, passed away Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at 1 p.m. with Rev. Vernon Carpenter officiating. Burial will follow at Frankfort Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday.
Mr. Wright was born May 9, 1939, to the late Chester and Alice Wright. Lovingly known as the “Mayor of Bald Knob,” he owned and operated Wright’s Grocery for 47 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time outdoors, whether on the farm or mowing.
In addition to operating Wright’s Grocery, he also served as a bus driver for the Franklin County school systems. He was a member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. Mr. Wright had a strong love and passion for his community and was always eager to lend a helping hand.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Sylvia Estes Wright; children, Glenn Wright (Kim Hockensmith), David Alan Wright (Belinda) and Tiffany Wright Mello (Billy); brother, Alvin Wright (Ann); grandchildren, Kayla Wright (Matthew Beagle), Brittany Nichols (Evan), Matthew Mello and Trevor Wright. He was also blessed with four great-grandchildren.
Serving as pallbearers will be Larry Eversole, Mike Penn, David Wright, Glenn Wright, Billy Mello and Matthew Mello. Honorary pallbearers will be Ray Stivers, Joe O’Connell, Ed Henson, David Hutcherson, Trevor Wright, Charles Doane, Mike Hughes, Bill West, Doug Estes and Bill Shipley.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Franklin County Humane Society.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.