BAGDAD — Services for Ronald Harris “Ronnie” Bland, 78, husband of Carolyn Bland, will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville. Masks are required. Interment will be in the Bagdad Cemetery. Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Indian Fork Baptist Church, P.O. Box 111, Bagdad, KY 40003, or to the Galilean Children’s Home, P.O. Box 880, Liberty, KY 42539. Condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com. Bland died Wednesday at UofL Jewish Hospital in Louisville.

To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Bland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription