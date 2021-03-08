VERSAILLES — Services for Ronald Curtis “Chief” Ingram, 72, husband of Beverly Ingram, will be 11 a.m., Wednesday at New Hope Baptist Church in Versailles. Burial will follow at Versailles Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Ingram died Wednesday, March 3.

