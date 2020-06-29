A graveside service for Ronald Lee Davis, 73, husband of Diane Adair Davis, will be 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Davis died June 22.

To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Davis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription