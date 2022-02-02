Ronald Lee Lovitt, 66, of Frankfort, passed away on Thursday, January 20, 2022, from a non-COVID-related illness. He was born October 10, 1955, in Paris, France, to the late Jack and Ada Dorothy Lovitt. 

Ron is survived by his sons, Cory (Opal) of Christiana, Tennessee, and Jeremy (Jacqueline) of Taylorsville; his brothers, Ray (Nancy) of Frankfort, and (twin) Don (Donna) of Tucson, Arizona. He was "Grandpa Ron" to Gavin, Asher, Everly, Vaida, Lucille and Eloise.  

He was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth, and sister, Barbara. 

Ron was a 1973 graduate of Gallatin County High School, Warsaw, Kentucky, and a veteran of the United States Air Force. He received his BS and MS degrees in Geology from Eastern Kentucky University (Richmond). His geology career began as an Exploration Geologist for Texaco and Houston Natural Gas (Enron) in Houston, Texas. After relocating to Kentucky, he spent the remainder of his career with the State of Kentucky with emphasis on strip mining reclamation and wastewater management. Ron retired in 2014. 

At Ron's request, no services are planned. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, Frankfort, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Lovitt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription