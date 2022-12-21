LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Ronald M. "Ronnie" Harmon, 80, husband of Charlene Green Harmon, will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Harmon died Tuesday, Dec. 20.

To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Harmon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription