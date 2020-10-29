Ronald Marlette.jpg

Ronald Marlette

Ronald Lewis Marlette, 80, husband of Nancy Joslin Marlette of Winter Haven, Florida, passed away peacefully Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Grace Manor in Lakeland, Florida, with his wife by his side.

Born Dec. 19, 1939, in Carrolton, Kentucky, he was the son of the late Stanley Marlette and Eula Danner Marlette.

Mr. Marlette attended Carrollton High School Class of 1958, and then attended Eastern Kentucky University on a football and ROTC Scholarship, Class of 1966. After serving overseas in the U.S. Army 1959-1962, he attended the University of Kentucky, College of Law, Class of 1970.

He worked for the State of Kentucky for 33 years. He loved officiating baseball and basketball, and coaching everything else. In retirement, he played golf and watched as many Kentucky sports as Florida would allow. He genuinely enjoyed the UK vs. UofL rivalry with his wife Nancy.

Ron was a family man who, loved the adventures of his grandchildren more than anything. He is survived by his son, Marc (Elizabeth) of Union, Kentucky; two grandchildren, Ainsley and Matthew of Union Kentucky. He is also survived by his brother, Ted (Kathy) Marlette of Frankfort, Kentucky; and by his niece, Nicole Marlette McCoy of Frankfort, Kentucky.

We will be planning a graveside service in the spring. In the meantime, Ron would have loved for you to go and support your local teams and enjoy cheering them on! Here is to a life well lived.

