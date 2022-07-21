LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Ronald Newby, 81, husband of Annie Newby, will be 10 a.m. Saturday, July 23, at Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill. Burial will follow in Versailles Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, July 22, at the funeral home. Newby died Wednesday, July 20.

To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Newby as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

