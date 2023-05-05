Ronald E. Rhody, retired public relations executive, educator and author, passed away at home on April 29, 2023 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. He was 91.
Ron, as he was known by his friends and professionally, was born in Frankfort, Kentucky, the son of a newspaper editor, a fact that shaped his life’s work and fulfillment as a communicator.
A graduate of the University of Kentucky, he never lost his affection for the Bluegrass State. While a college student at U.K., and an avid fly fisherman, he created the state’s award-winning Kentucky Afield radio and television series that continues today as the longest running show of its kind in the nation.
His career in public relations included serving as Executive Vice President and Director of Corporate Communications and External Affairs at Bank of America and BankAmerica Corporation and as member of the corporation’s Senior Management Council (1983-1993). Prior to joining the bank, Ron was Corporate Vice President and Director of Public Relations and Advertising for Kaiser Aluminum & Chemical Corporation (1963-1982). Before Kaiser, he worked as a daily newspaper reporter and editor, as a broadcast newsman and news director, and in Kentucky state government.
Whatever the job and wherever he worked (New York, California, West Virginia, and North Carolina in addition to his home state) Ron combined creativity and intellectual practicality with proficiency in oral and written communication that earned him broad-ranging professional respect. A sampling of the awards and recognitions he received includes being named Public Relations Professional of the Year by the professional journal Public Relations News; receiving the Rex Harlow Award for outstanding professionalism, receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award of Inside PR Magazine, the International Association of Business Communicators Distinguished Communicator award and being selected as one of the top ten public relations professionals in the United States by Public Relations Reporter. Ron was named to the Arthur W. Page Society Hall of Fame. He was also founding chairman of the San Francisco Academy.
While continuing to work in the private sector, he authored his first book, “The CEO’s Playbook — Managing the Outside Forces That Shape Success.” Then, as Adjunct Professor of Communications at The University of the Pacific, he co-authored “Wordsmithing — The Art & Craft of Writing for Public Relations” with Pacific’s Dr. Carol Ann Hackley. In between these two, as the father of a soccer-playing son, he wrote “The Soccer Book: A Spectator’s Guide.”
Ron lectured widely on college campuses and before business and management organizations, and he personally mentored and helped shape the careers of scores of colleagues and students.
In 2001, he formed The Rhody Consultancy, initially as a for-profit entity but later as a pro-bono consultancy providing advice and counsel to selected organizations and not-for-profits who generally don’t have the resources to retain professional counsel.
In recent years, his love for writing turned to fiction, starting with three novels comprising “The Theo Trilogy” and continuing with several others, including “Concerning the Matter of the King of Craw” and “One Last Strike Before Dark.”
Ron traveled the world, loved playing Hearts with his grandkids, told his wife how pretty she was every day, and enjoyed good bourbon and debating the state of our society.
He will be remembered by all who knew him as a man of integrity, fierce loyalty and love for family, for a golden voice, crystal blue eyes and an insatiable quest to learn that stayed with him until his death.
He is survived by his wife, Patsy, of 68 years; three daughters, Kathryn Stewart (Ted), Meg Muyskens (Greg) and Kim Rhody (Bob) of California; a son, Christopher Rhody (Julie) of Colorado; grandchildren, Alissa Stewart (Ryan), Kevin Stewart, Paige Muyskens (Dave), Riley, Tatum and Quinn Burnett, Cole and Dex Rhody; and great-grandchild, Mila Kielhorn. Also surviving him is his brother, Donald Rhody of Kentucky.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James B. Rhody and Mary Matthew Rhody; and sisters, Ann Hatterick and Mary Lou Webb.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, friends are invited to donate to the Moore County Food Bank (foodbankcenc.org) or their preferred charitable cause.
