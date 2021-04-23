VERSAILLES — Services for Ronald Sharp, 80, husband of Jo Ann Mitchell Sharp, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 26, at Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of service on Monday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Sharp died Thursday.

To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Sharp as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription