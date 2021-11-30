Services for Ronji Lisa Dearborn, 52, were Friday at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Her son Ronald and mom Jeanie Dearborn survive. Visit www.ljtfuneralhome.com for a full obituary. Dearborn died Saturday at UK Medical Center, Lexington.

