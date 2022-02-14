Ronna Woodruff

Ronna Marie Woodruff, age 68, of Frankfort, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, February 14, 2022, at her home. She was born on July 5, 1953, in Moberly, Missouri, the daughter of Mason and Iris Jane (Slavens) Winkler.
She attended school in the Moberly Public Schools and then moved to Frankfort, Kentucky, where she graduated from Franklin County High School. She then attended Eastern Kentucky University.
On June 3, 1972, she married Charles Stephen “Steve” Woodruff at the First United Methodist Church in Frankfort. They would have celebrated 50 years of marriage in June of this year.
Ronna worked in the Kentucky Department of Unemployment for several years before raising her two children and supporting her husband in his business at Art’s Electric. Ronna was very active in the First United Methodist Church where she taught the kindergarten Sunday school class, started and led the Triple L (Living, Longer, and Liking It) Senior Citizens Group, and she and Steve served as youth group leaders for many years.
She was awarded the United Methodist Women, Woman of the Year for all her years of service. Ronna was an active member of the Phi Beta Psi Sorority and was also a Kentucky Colonel. She loved her family, but her greatest joy was being Nonna to her eight grandchildren.
She is survived by her devoted husband, Steve Woodruff; her two children, Stephanie and her husband, Dr. Michael Key, and Charles and his wife, Dr. Hayley (Trimble) Woodruff; her grandchildren, Riley, Bailey, Margaret “Maggie” Ann-Marie, and Finley Key and Isabelle Marie, Charles, Henry, and Pierce Woodruff; her mother, Iris Winkler; one sister, Gayla (Dan) Young; sister-in-law, Connie Ferguson; brothers-in-law, Richard (Rosemary) and Daniel (the late Rena) Woodruff; and many other loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Mason Winkler; and her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Nancy (Wise) and Charles Woodruff.
Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home at 7 p.m. on Friday, February 18, 2022. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday. A private committal service will be held.
If desired, memorials may be made to the First United Methodist, 211 Washington St. Frankfort, KY 40601 or to the Franklin County Humane Society, 1041 Kentucky Ave., Frankfort, KY 40601.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
