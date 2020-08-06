SANTA FE, Tenn. — Mr. Ronald Dean “Ronnie” Andrews, age 70, resident of Athens, Alabama, and formerly of Santa Fe, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at his residence.

Graveside services were held Tuesday at Sparkman Cemetery in the Boston community of Williamson County, TN. Heritage Funeral Home of Columbia, TN, assisted the family with arrangements.

Ronnie was born in Franklin, TN, and was the son of the late James Connie Andrews and the late Fannie Hudgens Andrews.

He graduated from Santa Fe High School in 1968. He was an electrician by trade and retired from General Electric. He served his country in the Vietnam War. He enjoyed canoeing, fishing and watching westerns. He was a hard-working man who always provided for his two daughters, whom he admired greatly. He will be missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his daughters: Rhonda (Steve) Stewart of Frankfort, KY and Jana (Mark) Graves of Santa Fe, TN; brother: Robert (Margaret) Andrews of Theta, TN; sisters: Joyce Ford of Franklin and Shirley (Jerry) Oakley of Santa Fe; and two grandchildren.

You may share condolences with the family at the Heritage Funeral Home website: www.TnFunerals.com.  In lieu of flowers, memorials should be made to the Sparkman Cemetery Fund, c/o Gary Denton, 5650 Leiper’s Creek Road, Franklin, TN 37064.

