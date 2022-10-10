Ronnie Carl Holder, 77, passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022. Services will be held at Faith Baptist Church on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Everett Hawkins and Rev. David Rayborn officiating. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Faith Baptist Church.

Ronnie Holder Picture.jpeg

Ronnie C. Holder

Ronnie Carl Holder was born on May 24, 1945, in Frankfort, Kentucky, to the late Louis Holder and Elizabeth Massie Van. He retired from Jeff Sachs Auto Group where he worked as a courier. Ronnie was a charter member of Faith Baptist Church.

To plant a tree in memory of Ronnie Holder as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription