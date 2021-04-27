LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Ronnie Gail Phillips, 57, will be noon Thursday at Saffell House Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared at www.saffellhousefuneralhome.com. Phillips died Tuesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Ronnie Phillips as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

