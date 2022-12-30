Ronnie Garrison, 71, of Shelbyville, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022, in Shelbyville.

Ronnie enjoyed watching the NBA and was a fan of the Golden State Warriors. He retired from the State Government and was a graduate of the Franklin County class of 1971.

