LAWRENCEBURG — No public services for Ronnie Gene Jenkins, 58, will be held. Arrangements have been entrusted to Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Jenkins died Monday, Sept. 19, at Bradford Square Nursing Home in Frankfort.

To plant a tree in memory of Ronnie Jenkins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

