Ronnie Frederick Payton-Sewell, 30, passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022. Ronnie was born in Moses Lake, Washington, on October 4, 1992.

He was a graduate of Franklin County High School, served briefly in the U.S. Army, and was currently working for Sonaco Products.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription