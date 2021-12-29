Ronnie Robertson, 76, Salvisa, KY, husband of Susan Kay Cinnamon Robertson, died Monday, December 27, 2021, at the Ephraim McDowell-James B Haggin Hospital, Harrodsburg. Born August 5, 1945, in Franklin County, KY, he was the son of the late Walter C. "Bob" and Edna Mae (Curry) Robertson.

Ronnie Robertson .jpeg

Ronnie Robertson

Ronnie retired from the Kentucky State Government Department of Information Technology and was a veteran of the Army National Guard. He was a Corvette enthusiast and an avid fisherman.

Other survivors include, one daughter, Jennifer (Fred) Kantner of Frankfort, KY; two sons, Clay (Katie) Robertson of Lexington, KY, and Corey (Natalie) Robertson of Louisville, KY; and seven grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 3:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at the Ransdell Funeral Chapel, Harrodsburg, KY, by Dr. Hershael York. Burial will follow in the Kirkwood Cemetery, Salvisa, KY. Visitation will be 1:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m., Friday, Ransdell Funeral Chapel.

Pallbearers are Mike Atcher, Wayne Cinnamon, Johnny Lawrence, Larry Riddell, Eric Yeast, and Norris Yeast. Honorary bearers are Carson Robertson, Nolan Robertson, Lincoln Robertson, Aiden Robertson, Logan Robertson, Esther and Lydia Kantner, grandchildren, and Collin Wilson.

Memorials are suggested to Kirkwood Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 1955 Kirkwood Road, Salvisa, KY 40372, payable to "Kirkwood Cemetery Fund."

