Ronnie Tingle

Ronnie Llynn Tingle, age 56, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 24, 2021. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Steve Rose officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday, August 30, 2021.
Ronnie was born in Shelbyville, Kentucky, on February 14, 1965, — the busiest day of the year in the floral business. He served the Frankfort community for 36 years as the manager and part-owner of Tingle’s Riverview Florist.
He enjoyed visiting with customers, but mostly loved spending time with his family — especially his grandkids. Though the florist shop and his family were his top priorities, he was a gun and Mustang car enthusiast in his spare time.
Ronnie had a warm, genuinely kind spirit that brought a smile to most anyone he met. He will be remembered for his kindness, and as a wonderful husband, father, son, Pops, brother, and friend.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Judy McLean Tingle; children, Brandon Llynn Tingle (Liz), Ryan Lee Tingle (Jess), and Kacie King (Zach); father, Jodey Lee Tingle; his twin brother, Donnie Tingle (Bridget), brother, Timmy Tingle (Vicky), and sisters, Sandra Gayle Dockery and Robin Stigers (Brian). He was also blessed with his cherished grandkids, Remington Tingle, Tobias Tingle, Izabella King, and Walker King; and by several nieces and nephews.
Ronnie was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Evelyn Eades Tingle; and by his grandson, Rowan Tingle.
Serving as pallbearers will be Brad Snyder, Luke Snyder, Dale Southworth, Gavin Benassi, Kris Perry, James Holland, Kevin Wells, Rick Snyder, and Chandler Southworth. Honorary pallbearers will be Mark Jackson, Jerry Boone, Ron Gordon, David Fallis, Bill Ballinger, R.L. Hall, and Kevin Phillips.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Ronnie’s memory to Providence Baptist Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.