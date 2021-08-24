Services for Ronnie Tingle, 56, will be10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared at www.harrodbrothers.com. Tingle died Tuesday, Aug. 24.

To plant a tree in memory of Ronnie Tingle as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription