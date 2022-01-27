Graveside services for Ronnie Todd Fetters, 49, will be 1:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, at Midway Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday at Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill. Fetters died Monday, Jan. 24. 

To plant a tree in memory of Ronnie Fetters as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

