A graveside service for Ronnie Todd Fetters, 49, will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday at Midway Cemetery. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill. Fetters died Monday.

