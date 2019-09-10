A graveside service for Roscoe Antle, 71, will be noon Wednesday at the Dixon Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at Bernard Funeral Home. Antle died Sunday at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

