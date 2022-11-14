Roscoe Gerald Vance pic.jpeg

Roscoe Gerald Vance

Roscoe Gerald Vance, age 93, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 1 p.m. with Rev. Tom Troth officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. service time on Thursday. Masonic Rites will be observed by the Hiram Lodge No. 4 F&AM at 9:30 a.m. with Open Lodge at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday.

Mr. Vance was born on January 3, 1929, to the late Harry Vance and Christine Dunaway Vance. He retired from National Distillery after working approximately 37 years. Mr. Vance was a member of the Hillcrest Baptist Church and a 57-year member of the Hiram 4 Masonic Lodge.

