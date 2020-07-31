VERSAILLES — A private service will be held for Rose Dean, 96. Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Dean died Friday.

To plant a tree in memory of Rose Dean as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

