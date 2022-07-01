Services for Rose Estill Whalin, 94, Frankfort, will be held Thursday, July 7, at 11 a.m. at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Frankfort Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. She died Wednesday at Frankfort Regional Medical Center. 

A native of Frankfort, Rose was the daughter of Douglas and Ethel Terry Estill, a homemaker and member of Capital City Christian Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wallace; two brothers; and a sister.

Survivors include her daughter, Margaret Hensler (Ed) Beaty, Cicero, Indiana; and son, Wallace Terry (Christine) Whalin, Denver, Colorado; six grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren. The family will serve as pallbearers.

Memorial contributions may be made to Capital City Christian Church or the Franklin County Humane Society. LeCompte Johnson Taylor is handling arrangements. Please visit our website to leave the family messages of condolences. 

