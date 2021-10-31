Services for Rose M. Gordon, 80, the widow of Mike Gordon Sr., will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, with burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Online Condolences may be made to the family at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Gordon died Saturday.

To plant a tree in memory of Rose Gordon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription