LAWRENCEBURG — A memorial visitation for Rosemarie Mahan, 64, partner of Janice Cuzick, will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Mahan died Wednesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Rosemarie Mahan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

