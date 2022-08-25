Rosemary Banks (Hale) peacefully passed away in her sleep on August 21, 2022; age 79.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William A Hale Jr. and Katherine (Hunter); her brother, Gary L. Hale; and son-in-law, David E. Taylor.

