LAWRENCEBURG — Private graveside services will be held for Rosemary Beasley Fint, 80, wife of James William “Billy” Fint, at Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Fint died peacefully Sunday after a long illness.

