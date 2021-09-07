Rosemary Maxie Weddington, age 91, passed away on September 6, 2021, at the Masonic Home of Shelbyville, Kentucky. She was born in Harlan County on July 4, 1930, as the first daughter of Chester and Marie Maxie.  

She attended public school in Harlan, Kentucky, and graduated from Hall High School. After graduation she enrolled in Berea College earning her undergraduate degree. While at Berea she met her future husband, Herbert Weddington.

After graduating, she began a teaching career that spanned the better part of 50 years. Most of her teaching career was in the Franklin County School system teaching Spanish.

While at Franklin County High School, she was the cheerleading sponsor and also promoted and organized several trips for her students to Mexico City and Spain. During her teaching career, she obtained her MA and Rank 1 from Eastern University and later an Ed D from the University of the Cumberlands.  

Among her many awards, the ones that meant the most to her were being selected as Kentucky Teacher of the Year in 1987 and National Secondary Spanish Teacher of the Year in 1988. She was an active member of the Alpha Delta Kappa teacher sorority and a member of Kappa Gamma Sorority.  

After retiring from the public schools, she taught classes at Berea College, Eastern University, and Kentucky State University. She also worked at the State Department of Education. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church.  

Rosemary is survived by a sister, Rebecca Joan Johnston (Jay); and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Weddington; her parents, Chester and Marie Maxie; and a sister, Phyllis Ann Everett (HM).  

Arrangements are under the direction of Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Private graveside services will be conducted on Thursday, September 9, 2021, with Rev. Todd Lester officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to the Masonic Home of Shelbyville, Kentucky.  Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.  

