LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Rosemary Miller Hughes, 79, will be 11 a.m. Monday at Sand Spring Baptist Church. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Gash Memorial Chapel. Hughes died Thursday.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription