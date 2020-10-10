SALVISA — Services for Rosetta Satterly Robinson, 87, will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Gash Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday. Online condolences may be made at www.gashmemorialchapel.com. Robinson died Friday.
