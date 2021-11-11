Rosezellar M. Bramer, 83, wife of Charles Bramer Sr., passed away on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. She was born in Port Royal, Kentucky, on January 12, 1938, to the late Carroll Cunningham and Mable Aldridge Caldwell.

She was a machine operator for Bendix and a member of New Life Church. Rosezellar enjoyed being at home tending to her house, she loved fishing, and was a wonderful cook.  

In addition to her husband of 38 years, she is survived by her stepson, Charles (Eva) Bramer Jr., Frankfort; her sisters, Marlin Dean, Frankfort, and Valra Eubanks, Georgetown; as well as her nephew, Mike Kemper, Frankfort.  

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepdaughter, Melinda Dawn Bramer.  

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, November 15, 2021, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, with Brother Gene Roberts and Pastor Jimmy Patellio officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Monday, November 15, 2021, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Life Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.  

