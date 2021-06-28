Services for Roy B. Cox, 72, will be 4 p.m. Sunday, July 11, at Providence Baptist Church. A gathering will be 3 p.m. until the time of service July 11 at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Cox died Friday.

To plant a tree in memory of Roy Cox as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

