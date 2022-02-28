Roy Clark Marksberry was born to Roy and Lula Marksberry on April 5, 1942. He was born on the old Leadmine Road (Fairview Road) near Pleasant Home and at age 4, moved a mile and a half “up the road” to the home he lived in for the rest of his life.
He started in the dairy cow business with his father at age 16 where he milked 10 cows, by hand before school. His mother, Lula, said all he ever wanted to do is milk cows. He loved showing his registered Brown Swiss cows and heifers in high school through 4-H and FFA and began planning his goal of becoming a farmer.
He met Nila Jean Towles at Owen County High School where they both graduated in 1960. Roy Clark and Nila Jean married on February 2, 1963, and started farming and milking cows, full-time, and planning for a family. They created a quintessential farm family and both Nila and Roy loved the farm life.They were devoted to each other for 59 years and were like “peas and carrots,” never leaving the house without saying “I love you” or sharing a goodbye kiss. Roy adored and was dedicated to Nila to the very end.
Roy Clark, also known to friends and neighbors as “Clarky,” was a devout Christian and was a long-time deacon at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. He modeled throughout his life his dedication to God by putting others first. Roy often quietly mentored young men in the community, often inviting them to work on the farm.
He always would find a job for anyone who needed a boost, even if Roy did not need the job done. He had a huge heart and was generous with his time and resources. If you needed something, “Clarky” would be the one to call, whether it was to borrow a piece of equipment, mow a field or wake up in the middle of the night to tow a neighbor or stranger who found themselves in a ditch on a cold evening.
Roy and Nila had three children, Alice, Louann and Steven. Roy was the man they believed in. He taught them to pray and put God first. He modeled reading the Bible and you could find him reading his Bible late at night after everyone else went to sleep.
He also passed his love of showing dairy cattle to the kids and helped them by becoming a leader for various 4-H projects and clubs. Roy often used the farm for church events, hayrides and other community activities.
In later years, Roy created a “community sorghum-making event.” Family, friends and neighbors would gather in the fall to make sorghum and fellowship at the Marksberry Farm. It was as much about the community fellowship as it was about the final product they were making.
Roy Clark had a big laugh and cheerful spirit. He loved to “spin a tale” and even if you did not get the punchline, you laughed because he laughed so hard. You had to be careful because if you laughed too much, he would repeat the story again.
Roy Clark died on February 25, 2022, after a four-year battle with cancer. Even in the midst of his battle, he remained optimistic and cheerful.
Surviving Roy are his loving wife, Nila Jean Marksberry; and children, Louann Waldner (Dan) of Dinuba, California, and Steven Marksberry (Amy) of Waipahu, Hawaii. He has six grandchildren, Morgan, Mason and Callie Waldner, Lily Sebangiol, and Ryan and Jenny Marksberry.
His granddaughter, Shelby Waldner; his daughter, Alice Marksberry; as well as two sisters, Hettie Kemper and Hannah Kemper, preceded Roy in death.
McDonald & New Funeral Homes are in charge of arrangements. Family will receive friends at the Seminary Street location on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church on Wednesday at 2 p.m. with Bro. Dale Adkins presiding. Burial will be in the Owenton Cemetery and memorial contributions may be made to either Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church or Bluegrass Care Navigators Hospice.
