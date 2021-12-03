Services for Roy Coleman Collins III, 44, husband of Crystal Renee Collins, will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Collins died Thursday.

To plant a tree in memory of Roy Collins, III as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription