Roy Cox, age 72, passed away at home on Friday June 25 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held at Providence Baptist Church on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at 4 p.m. with Rev. Steve Rose and Bro. David Rayborn officiating. A gathering will be held from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Roy Cox pic.jpg

Roy Cox

Roy was born in Harlan, KY, on February 8, 1949, to the late Effie Howard Cox. He graduated from high school in 1969 and attended Morehead State University where he met and married his wife, Bonnie while earning his master’s degree in statistics graduating in 1973. 

He began teaching at Montgomery County High School in Mount Sterling, KY, before moving to Frankfort in 1975 to begin working for the Kentucky State Government from which he also retired. 

In his spare time, he enjoyed watching sports, in particular his grandson’s soccer games, UK basketball and Lexington Legends baseball. He loved music and was an avid guitar and ukulele player. 

He was a member of Providence Baptist Church and the Frankfort Mustang Club. Most of all, he loved his family and will be remembered for being a wonderful husband, dad, poppy, friend and coach.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Bonnie S. Cox; daughter, Jennifer L. Easterling; and grandson, Nathan R. Easterling.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Franklin County Humane Society.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home and Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

