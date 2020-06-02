Roy Elwood Lumpkins Jr.

Roy (Woody) Elwood Lumpkins Jr., 52, passed away on June 1, 2020. Elwood was born on Nov. 13, 1967, to the parents of Louise Lumpkins, Winchester, Kentucky, and Roy (Betty) Lumpkins, Campton, Kentucky.
He is survived by two daughters, Megan Elizabeth Lumpkins, Katelyn (Katie) Marie Lumpkins, Winchester, Kentucky; his son, Joshua Alexander Lumpkins, Frankfort, Kentucky; sister, Crystal (Johnny) Preston; brother, Brandon (Lisa) Lumpkins; nephews, Dakota (Alex) Hisle, Jake Hisle, Tristain Lumpkins; aunt, Michele Porter; a special love, Krista Dempsey-Lumpkins; and bestfriend, Cliff Henson.
He is preceded in death by grandparents, Ralph and Gladys Cosby; Stanley and Tina Lumpkins; uncle, Ralph Cosby Jr.
He was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School and Devry University with a Bachelors degree in electrical engineering. He was an avid fisherman, loved golf, playing cards with his family and a Big Blue UK fan.
The family is thankful that Woody has gone home to the Lord.
A visitation service will be held June 6, 2020, at 11 a.m., with a memorial service to follow at noon at Providence Baptist Church, 6543 Old Boonesboro Road, Winchester, Kentucky. Burial service following in Campton, Kentucky.
