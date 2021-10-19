Services for Roy Eugene Doss, 84, will be 1 p.m. Friday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.ritchieandpeach.com. Doss died Monday at the Frankfort Regional Medical Center. 

To plant a tree in memory of Roy Doss as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

