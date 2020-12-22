LAWRENCEBURG — No services for Roy Lee Fritts, 85, are planned. Condolences may be shared at www.gashmemorialchapel.com. Fritts died Sunday.

To plant a tree in memory of Roy Fritts as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

