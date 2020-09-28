LAWRENCEBURG — No public services for Roy Norris Jr., 79, of Salvisa, husband of to Alice Norris, will be held. Arrangements are entrusted to the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Norris died Sunday in Mercer County.

