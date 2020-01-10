Roy William Lee, 76, husband to the late Phyllis Purvis Lee, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. He was born April 26, 1943, to the late Harvey Cecil and Mary Montgomery Lee in Frankfort, Kentucky.
A veteran of the U.S. Air Force, he retired as a telecommunications technician from both South Central Bell and the Kentucky state government. Roy had three passions in life, his beautiful wife Phyllis, golf and the University of Kentucky Wildcats.
He is survived by his daughters, Peggy Linton, Frankfort, Teresa (Ralph) Thompson, Frankfort, and Sharen (Jim) Fogle, Frankfort; his son, Christopher (Megan) Lee, California; his sister, Diana Hemze, Frankfort; his grandchildren, Matthew (Jennell) Devers, Joshua Devers, Candice (Jason) Black, Cassie (Sean) House, Hunter Lee and Abigail Lee; and his great-grandchildren, Lily, Harper, Isaac, Josie, Ian, McKaila, Genesis, Max, Cody, William and Charlet.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Sgt. Rory Lee; his sisters, Sara Frances Petry, Mildred Jones, Juanita Harrod; and his brothers, Cecil Lee, John Lee, Harvey Lee, Charles David Lee and Bobby Lee.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, with Bro. David Rayborn and Bro. Steve Rose officiating. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Family will serve as pallbearers.
Visitation will be held from noon until the time of service on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.