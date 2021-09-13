Graveside services for Ruben Daniel Montgomery, 64, will be held 1 p.m. Thursday at Beechridge Cemetery with Bro. Mike Napier officiating. Visitation will be Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. He died Sunday, Sept. 5, at his home. A native of Franklin County, Ky., he was a general laborer for many years. 

Daniel was the son of Ruben Daniel Montgomery and Mary Emily Foster. Survivors include his half siblings Mary Gaines, Lawrenceburg, Thomas Marshall and Harry Marshall, Frankfort and Richard Coleman Marshall, Florida.

LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Please visit our website at www.ljtfuneralhome.com to leave the family messages of sympathy and condolences in this difficult time.

