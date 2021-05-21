Graveside services for Ruby Akins Bryant, 89, will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. Wednesday at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared at www.harrodbrothers.com. Bryant died Thursday.

To plant a tree in memory of Ruby Bryant as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription