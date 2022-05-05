Ruby Berryman Wilson, 91, widow of Louis Osborne Wilson, passed away on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. She was born in Irvine, Kentucky, on July 6, 1930, to the late Alva and Ida Mae Stevens Berryman.

Ruby was a member of Capital City Christian Church. She loved being with her family and loved going to church. Ruby was always sewing, and she could be found reading her Bible.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda (Paul) Sims, Carrollton; her son, Bud (Reta) Wilson, Harrodsburg; her sisters, Betty Marshall, Shelbyville, Molly Watts, Nicholasville, and Barbara (Tom) Scott, Frankfort; her grandchildren, Brandt (Jessica) Wilson, Kansas, Kyle (Lil) Wilson, Indiana, Ryan (Hannah) Sims, Pennsylvania, Nathan (Alissa) Sims, Missouri; her great-grandchildren, Campbell, Grady, Conley, Cavanaugh, Georgia, Connor, Evan, and Bryson; as well as numerous nieces and nephews and extended family.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Doris Scheneman and Frances Carter.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Morning Pointe, Frankfort, and the staff of Bluegrass Care Navigators.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, with Paul Sims and Bud Wilson officiating.

Serving as casketbearers will be Tommy Scott, John Scott, Rusty Scott, Bobby Scott, Rick Marshall, David Watts, and Danny Watts. Honorary casketbearers will be Mark Walston, Ron Barrett, David Winchester, Roger Susterick, and Steve Popp.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, May 9, 2022, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Morning Pointe Assisted Living Center, Frankfort. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.

