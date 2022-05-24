Graveside services for Ruby Elizabeth Brown Brumback, 81, Shelbyville, will be held 10 a.m. Friday at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. She died Saturday at Jeffersontown Rehab in Louisville.

A native of Frankfort, she was the owner operator of Brumback Market in Mt. Eden, Kentucky, and member of Faith Baptist Church.

She was the daughter of Dora Lee Munson and Ernest Emerson Brown and was preceded in death by her husband, Gary N. Brumback; daughter, Julie Ann Webb; and six brothers. 

Survivors include her daughter, Sarah Lee Ross, Shelbyville; four grandchildren, Elizabeth Ashley Lowden, Christina Ann (Eric) Hemmer, Tiffany Rae Ross and Derrick Scott Jones; six great-grandchildren.

Bearers will be Jeffrey Thomas Ross, Quentin Quire, Zachary Richardson, Eric Hemmer and Parker Eubank.

LeCompte Johnson Taylor is handling arrangements. Please visit our website to send the family messages of condolence.

